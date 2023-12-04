From selling charcoal to street hawking: The untold story of McBrown

Ghanaian media personality cum actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has shared her experience on how she was able to survive at the initial stages of her life before she came into the limelight.

According to her narration, it was not easy for her when she started life so she resorted to selling charcoal and chewing sticks to generate revenue for her upkeep.



She also noted that it did not end there as she also sold rice and clothes at some point in time to survive during her difficult moments in life.



In a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Ama McBrown used her life as an example to admonish the youth to keep working hard and their breakthrough will surely come to pass.



“Always I want to take a cue from my life to the youth because I have been there before. I want the youth to listen to this, there is something that you may want immediately but you won't get it today. When I started life, I did a lot of things to survive. Some of the work I did was selling charcoal, and chewing sticks. The rice that in those days children would buy to school, I have sold it before. I also sold clothes on market days and sometimes went to Ivory Coast to sell,” she recounted.



McBrown further advised, “Maybe you are looking at my life today and want to be like me or someone who has made it in life, if you don’t use the right channel it will not end well. So don’t rush to get certain things now but keep working, when the time is ripe, you will enjoy it. Don’t compare yourself to those who have already made it in life.”



Nana Ama McBrown’s story serves as an admonishment to the youth especially those who are eager to gain riches within the shortest possible time.

She is one of the most celebrated actresses in the country after starring in numerous movies that won her accolades in the entertainment industry.



Some of the awards include; Best English Actress, Best Actress in a Leading Role, Best Traditional Movie and Best Story at the 2011 Kumawood Awards. She also won the Favorite Actress at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards and Eurostar Best Dressed Female Celebrity on the red carpet at the 2016 Ghana Movie Awards.



She has also distinguished herself in the media space after hosting shows on TV.



In 2020, she was awarded the Radio and Television Personality Awards TV Female Entertainment Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020. She also picked the TV Female Presenter Of The Year 2019–2020 award







You can also watch the newest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:





SB/BB



Watch the video below



