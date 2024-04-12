From skimpy dresses to abayas: Akuapem Poloo speaks about her conversion to Islam

Rosemond Brown (Akuapem Poloo), now known as Haniya

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Rosemond Brown (Akuapem Poloo), now known as Haniya, has shared her experiences performing the Islamic ritual of Safah and Marwa at the holy Kaaba in Mecca.

According to her, converting to Islam has brought her peace.



In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she recounted her journey of converting to Islam two years ago, highlighting the initial difficulties she faced with the early morning prayers and adapting to new dress codes.



“It was not easy from the onset with some of the Islamic teachings and practices. It was difficult for me to get up to pray at 5 am, shift from my skimpy dress styles to long abayas, and recite some Islamic verses, among others,” she said.



She praised Islam for bringing positive changes to her life, including giving up alcohol and becoming a better mother.



“Islam has changed my way of life. I don’t take in alcohol anymore and I have become a better woman and mother to my son. I don’t do stuff that will make him feel bad and I get much respect from my social media fans and I’m always at peace,” she added.

She credited her perseverance and the support from Islamic leaders and friends for her smooth transition into the faith.



“With determination, perseverance and encouragement from some Islamic leaders who helped me convert to the Islamic faith and my Muslim friends, I am now enjoying the practices with ease despite my imperfections,” she said.



Rosemond Brown added that embracing Islam has brought her peace, respect from fans, and a warm reception in Muslim communities.



“We all serve one God, but being a Muslim has been a blessing to me. I’m always at peace; it has opened a lot of doors for me and I’m so grateful to Allah," she said.



ID/BB

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment here







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.