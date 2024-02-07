From starving to witchcraft accusations: The story of how Cee of Mentor survived

Cee of Mentor recounts her ordeal

Gospel musician, Cynthia Appiah-Kubi popularly known as Cee has shared a harrowing experience she had while staying with her Auntie as a child.

In narrating her ordeal, Cee disclosed that she was maltreated by her Auntie she stayed with as a child and was subjected to unfair treatment due to her situation by then.



She continued that there was a time when she was tied among persons who were said to be witches for deliverance by a pastor outside church premises after her auntie accused her of being one even though it was not true.



“When my auntie told a pastor that I was a witch, I remember they tied me up. They tied me with a rope outside a church for the pastor to go and cast the demon in me. It was raining and I was among the people there waiting for the pastor to deliver us.



"So the prophet came and then he saw me with those who were witches there. Then he asked, 'Who brought this little girl?' Well, I thank God I was young. I felt there was no need to continue life,” she said in a video shared by Mari.Gyata on their Instagram page and sighted by GhanaWeb.



She also stated that she would starve if she failed to go and sell some food items and was required to prepare food in the evening while her auntie’s children wouldn’t do anything in the house.



Cee further noted that she was depressed and traumatized by the experience which she thanked God did not affect her life adversely.

Cee is a gospel musician who gained popularity in Ghana through her exploits in the TV3 Mentor reality show. After the contest, she was signed onto Bandex Music and released monster hit songs with label mates Isaac and Great Ampong.



She is, however, no more with the label.



Watch the video below





