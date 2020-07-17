Music

From tears to cheers: Amerado chronicles music journey on Talkertainment

Not a week ends without the rapper weaving stories that made headlines in the arts and entertainment space in a rhythmic form. At least, he has done so for eight consecutive weeks.

He promises to be consistent with the ‘Yeete Nsem’ series knowing that the style has been widely accepted and anticipations are always high.



Before chalking this success, he had proven his mettle with the release of a number of songs. He had carved a niche for himself as one of the young rappers with lyrical dexterity and style.



He earned applause from hiplife grandpapa Reggie Rockstone, Edem, Okyeame Kwame among others.

Amerado may be enjoying the moment but what really was the situation for him back in the day? How did the journey even begin? Has it been rosy or smooth? What even inspired the name ‘Amerado’?



The sensational rapper takes his turn on GhanaWeb's Talkertainment!





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.