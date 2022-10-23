From winning Talented Kidz in 2018 to representing his school at NSMQ 2022 – The Story of Samuel Owusu

Winner of Talented Kidz, Samuel Owusu on NSMQ

There’s always the need to aim high and reach out for the best. In simple terms, it’s prudent that one strives for excellence.

As you grow, your life must also advance with exposure, experiences and of wisdom in doing things different and better. Take up the challenge and be better.



This article focuses on one gentleman Samuel Owusu who has made a mark that has earned him praise and applause on social media.



2018 TV3 Talented Kidz reality show winner Samuel Sampah Owusu has taken a step bigger.



He appeared as a contestant in this 2022’s NSMQ competition for his school, Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary.



Samuel Owusu aka Young King Clef, helped his school to reach the quarter-finals stage of the 2022 edition National Science and Maths Quiz.

Samuel Owusu together with one fine brilliant gentleman represented their school as they faced off against Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC) and Accra Academy in an intellectual competition.



PRESEC garnered 67 points, Accra Academy obtained 33 points and Pope John (Pojoss) secured 26 points at the end of the quiz.



The star Boy has earned praise online for combining his books and talent brilliantly.



Remember, Samuel, bagged 7-ones in the 2020 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Kumasi-based rapper, Samuel Owusu, in 2018 pulled his way through the thick competition to emerge victorious in the 9th edition of TV3’s kids’ talent reality show – Talented Kidz.

He beat off close competition from colleague rapper Hakeem Issa, Luther King Monarch band and Peniel Dodoo, the guitarist.



Before the grand finale, however, the two young rappers on social media were continuously compared as to who is a better rapper.



Samuel took home the prize cash of Ghc10,000, some goodies, a Ghc50,000 educational fund, and a trip abroad.



Hakeem got the third position and went home with Ghc6,000 and some goodies. Pinell Dodoo won the second spot and went home with Ghc8,000 and an investment fund of Ghc10,000.