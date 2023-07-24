From world dance champion to construction tycoon: Adjetey Sowah's inspiring success story

Former world dance champion, Adjetey Sowah

Former world dance champion, Adjetey Sowah, has revealed that his career in construction began during his teenage years after he achieved immense success in his dancing career, becoming the first Ghanaian to clinch a world dance championship in 1986.

In a recent appearance on Asaase Radio, he candidly shared his journey, reflecting on how he managed to handle his newfound fame while also navigating the challenges of balancing it with education.



Recalling his early days, the dancer mentioned that he was a familiar figure in various dance spots due to his performance at prominent venues such as Circle (Kwame Nkrumah Circle), King Solomon, Mamprobi, Apollo Theatre, and Tip Toe Nightclub.



Dancing competitions were a common occurrence and his exceptional talent allowed him to earn a considerable income from these events.



Consequently, he admitted that this diverted his attention from focusing on his education.



"I used to dance all over around Circle, King Solomon, Mamprobi, Apollo Theatre, Tip Toe Nightclub. Dancing competitions were everywhere, and I started making money around it, which is the reason why I didn't take my education seriously," Mr Sowah said.

However, as his dancing success brought in substantial earnings, Sowah faced the challenge of knowing how to manage his newfound wealth.



This situation prompted him to consider investing his money wisely to secure his future.



At the young age of 19, he decided to venture into the construction industry, spurred on by his father's wise advice to make prudent use of his earnings.



"I started building as well at the age of 19, because the money was coming, and I didn't know what to do with it, and my father advised me to do something," Sowah shared during the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



ADA/ESA