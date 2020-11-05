Full list of nominees of Ashanti Music Awards

Ashanti Music Awards official artwork

Source: Kubi Live, Contributor

The maiden edition of the Ashanti Music Awards was officially launched as the likes of Ypee, Strongman Burner, Don Elvi, ZionFelix, Gyakie and more graced the event.

Launched at the Golden Tulip Hotel Conference Hall, the event also witnessed great dignitaries such as Augustina Addison, the Chairperson for MUSIGA Ashanti, Akua Afriyie who is the Gender Ambassador, Rev Yabs as well as radio and TV presenter Mr. Bonez.



Strongman Burner leads with the most nominations. He had five while Kweku Flick followed up with four.



Other artists such as Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Don Elvi, Yaw Tog, Gyakie were also nominated.



See the full list below:



New Artist of Ashanti



Kweku Flick



Black Sherif



Okesse 1



Oseikrom Sikani



Don Elvi



Ohemaa Eunice



Odehyiaba Priscilla



Brother Fire



Artist of Ashanti



Diana Hamilton



Akesse Abrempong



Strongman



Eno Barony



Kofi Jamar



Amerado



Kweku Flick



Gyakie



Popular song of Ashanti



Akatafour -Kawabanga



Money - Kweku flick



Money - Black Sherif



Pilolo - Strongman



Sore - Yaw toq

Yie yie - Okesse1



Si Nekete - OHemaa Eunice



Yagye sika- Lific



Hiphop song of the Year



Kyenku -Kawabanga



Sore - Yaw toq



Awake -Kweku Flick



yagye sika - Lific



Kumerica - Ypee



Kumerica - Zionfelix



money dey - Phaize



Dabro -Braa Benk



Bossu-Strongman



In the City - Kofi Jamar



Album of Ashanti



Believe - Don Elvi



Kofi jamar - Truth Ep



Gyakie- Seed Ep



Kojo Cue- For my Brothers



Phrimpong- The Salary EP



King Paluta - King Size III



Gwest - Young Amakye Dede



Reggie & Okennette - Strait outta Kumerica



Gospel song of the Year



Diana Hamilton - Wa’sem



Akesse Brempong - Alright



Brother Fire - Adom Bi



Ohemaa Eunice -Si Nekete

Odehyiaba Priscilla - Edin bi a gye me



Elder Fred - Abameso



Producer of the Year



Tubhani



Apya



Ipappi



KC beatz



Best Video Director of the Year



Mysta bruce -Yagye sika



Kobby shots - Bra



KooPoku - Sore



Hassan pmg - City of Alacafe



Shaibu Jackson - Ginger



Cosmos Boakye - Dabro



Best Rapper of the Year



Strongman



Eno Barony



Amerado



King Paluta



Kweku Darlington



Kojo cue



Ypee



Record label of the Year



Corazon musik



Bkc



Maxxhype



MicBurners



National Artist of Ashanti

Shatta Wale



Sarkodie



Stonebwoy



Kuami Eugene



Medikal



National New Artist of Ashanti



Kofi Mole



Fameye



Kelvynboy



J Derobie



Best locally Supporting Radio Dj of the year



Dj Kaxtro ( Ultimate FM )



Dj Carsious ( YFM)



DJ Manucho (Ultimate FM)



DJ Chiefaro (Luv Fm



Dj Lamar (pure fm)



Best Choral group of the Year



Divine Choral



Evangel youth choir



Palace choir



Selestial Youth choir



Ammansere Youth Choir



Group of the year



Rap makers



Ot and Aiges



Tongues of Fire



LAD(loco all day)



Tradition group of the Year

Manhyia tetenwom kro



Ahemaa Tradional troupe



Ashewa group



Best collaboration of the Year



Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle



Lifif ft Oseikrom sikani and Ypee- Yagye sika



Kawabanga - Akatafoc



Yaw toq - Sore



Kumerica -Zionfelix



Strongman ft Kelvynboy-Pilolo



Gyakie ft Bisa Kdei - Sor mi mu



Pamela - fama kwame ft Flowking Stone



Gwest ft Bisa Kdei - Bonto



Amerado ft Fameye - Twaso



Kofi Jamar - In the city



Most Influential Artist of the Year



Oseikrom



Archipalago



Amerado



O kennette



Braa Benk



Artist manager of the Year



Steev Kaye



Sackey



BKC Boss



Baby Bash

Source: Kubi Live, Contributor