Full list of victims allegedly scammed by social media trader, Barbara

Names of persons scammed by Barbara Hayford

The full list of persons and the amount allegedly defrauded by popular social media marketer, Barabara Hayford has been published on micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

Barbara Hayford, was arrested and detained on June 7, 2023, at the Lakeside Police Station after one of her many victims reported her to the police. According to the victim, she has not received her items since November last year, when she made payments of over GH¢10,000.



The accused person is still in police custody and would appear before the Achimota Circuit Court on Monday, June 19, 2023.



Below is the list of victims and the amount they were duped off by Barbara Hayford as published on the official Sika on Twitter.



See the full list below:

Update: Here’s a list of the said amount Barbara Hayford is owing some of her people



Note that, not all the victims are on this list, some are yet to add their names and amount https://t.co/kr8CRummF3 pic.twitter.com/NLvtdAtBMz — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) June 15, 2023

