Full list of winners of One Awards Ghana

Medikal 1024x1024 1 Medikal was adjuged the Artiste of the Year

Fri, 1 Jan 2021 Source: Nana Kesse, Contributor

One FM Ghana, under NK Connect Africa has officially released winners for the maiden edition of the One Awards Ghana - #OAG2020.

The list which is first of its kind, recognized and awarded the most hardworking and trending Ghanaian personalities and issues for both the good and the bad happenings in Ghana from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, of the year in review.

All winners listed were based on research, public interview and compiled by Nana Kesse.

See Full List of Winners below

Discovery of the Year – AY Poyoo

New Act of the Year – Bosom PYung

Social Media Personality of the Year – Hajia Bintu

Album of the Year – Son of Africa by Kuami Eugene

Odd Personality of the Year – Akuapem Poloo

Song of the Year – Open Gate by Kuami Eugene

Gospel Act of the Year – Ceccy Twum

Secular Act of the Year – Medikal

Sampling Music Act of the Year – Mr Drew

Political Campaign Song of the Year – Okada by NDC

Virtual Concert of the Year – Faith Concert by Shatta Wale

Communicator of the Year – Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi

Media House of the Year – Net 2

Reverend Minister of the Year – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Rapper of the Year – Amerado

Performer of the Year – Kelvyn Boy

Ineffective Institution of the Year – Peace Council

Investigative Journalist of the Year - Manasseh Azure

S3xtape of the Year - DBlack

Entrepreneur of the Year – Patrick Mensah Nartey

Slay King of the Year – Sarkodie

Slay Queen of the Year – Efya Odo

Error Personality of the Year – Electoral Commission

Corruption of the Year – Agyapa Scandal

Decision of the Year – Birth Certification is no a Primary Document by the

Supreme Court Judge

Music Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz

Constituency of the Year – Ayawaso West-Wuogon

Politician of the Year – John Mahama

Male Fashionista of the Year – Sarkodie

Female Fashionista of the Year – Serwaa Amihere

Best Student of the Year - Gakpetor Daniel Kekeli

Beef of the Year – Tracy Boakye & MzBeL

Music Video of the Year – Hajia Bintu by Shatta Wale ft. Ara B & Captan

Collaboration of the Year – La Hustle Remix by Medikal ft Criss Waddle & Joey B

Actress of the Year – Mercy Aseidu

Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez

Controversial Personality of the Year – Hon Kennedy Agyapong

Film Producer of the Year - Mesduah Production

Most Talked Personality of the Year – Gabby Otchere Darko

Slogan of the Year – 4More4Nana

Fake Personality of the Year – Kwame Fordjour aka Mr UN

Humanitarian of the Year – John Dumelo

Director of the Year – Kobi Rana

TV Personality Male of the Year - Samson Lardi Anyenini (Joy News)

TV Personality Female of the Year – Nana Ama McBrown (UTV)

Blogger of the Year – Gh Kwaku

Wedding of the Year - Kency2020

DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky

Award Scheme of the Year - 3Music Awards

Comedian of the Year – Ajeezay

Digital Personality of the Year – H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (Veep)

Best Entertainer of the Year – Shatta Wale

Radio Personality Male of the Year – Abeiku Santana (Okay FM)

Radio Personality Female of the Year – Ohemaa Woyeje (Angel FM)

Group of the Year – Keche

Disappointed MP of the Year - Hon. Benard Oko-Boye

Disease of the Year – Covid-19

Failure of the Year - Martin Amidu

Minister of the Year – Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Trend of the Year - Kumerica

Sports Personality of the Year – Jordan Ayew

Kumerican Swag of the Year - Oseikrom Sikani

Artiste of the Year - Medikal

Overall Personality of the Year – Covid-19 Frontliners

