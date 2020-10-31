Fundamental problem facing creative arts is lack of education – Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council Mark Okraku Mantey

President of the Creative Arts Council Mark Okraku Mantey has noted that the major challenge facing the creative arts industry is the lack of education for practitioners regarding the profession.

He said the lack of the education results in confusion among practitioners.



To that end, he said the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is creating the Creative Arts School in Kumasi to help educate practitioners and all other persons who desire to delve into the sector.



Speaking during the Creative Arts and Tourism Debate organized by Media General, Mr Okraku Mantey said: “The root of the problem is lack of education.



“[This problem] is being solved through the Creative Art School.”

For his part, Chief Executive Officer of 3 Music Awards Sadiq Abdulai Abu, who speaks for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Creative Arts issues, said his party has better policy proposals for the sector than the NPP ahead of the elections.



He said the NDC will upgrade the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) into a fully-fledged university if elected into office.



A representative of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Comrade Oduro Kwarteng touted his party’s programmes and policies that, if elected, will boost the industry in Ghana.



“We are going to create a standing budget dedicated to creative arts.”