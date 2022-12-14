Funke Akindele bids farewell to acting as she fully embraces politics

Nigerian actress turned politician, Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress turned politician, Funke Akindele popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ has reiterated her decision to halt her movie career and focus on her political ambition.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Funke noted that her latest movie, ‘Battle on Buka Streets’ will be her farewell project in the movie industry in other to concentrate on her political campaign.



Expressing how fulfilled she is following her achievements as an actress, writer, producer and director, she noted that she will be passing on the baton to those up and coming.



She said, “A great change has happened positively if you noticed. From being an actor, I also write, produce, direct and discover new faces. So, I have passed the baton of production to the young people because I have moved into politics now.



‘Battle on Buka Street’ is like a farewell because I am going to be the next deputy governor of Lagos State. So, I am passing the baton to the new ones because we need to give them an opportunity.



“Yes, I will be in the background to advise and supervise them, but let them be the face, let us celebrate them, are you not tired of seeing old faces?”

Funke stated that during the production of ‘Battle on Buka Streets’, she faced tough times as she was emotionally down.



“It was tedious; I filmed ‘Battle on Buka Street’ when I was really down, emotionally I was down, and this was before politics.



“So, rather than sitting down crying, I had to braze up because a lot of young people are looking up to me in the entertainment industry as we do work together.



“So, I can’t just sit down; I just pushed past all the pain, and put the emotions into the project and today we see the big thing happening and I am excited about that.”