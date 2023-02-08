0
Funke Akindele loses mother

Funke ARREST Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele

Wed, 8 Feb 2023

Nollywood actress cum Lagos State Deputy Governor hopeful, Funke Akindele, has lost her mother. Dr. R. B. Adebanjo-Akindele.

She reportedly passed on today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

Funke's elder sister, Olubunmi Akindele, broke the news on her Instagram page, on Tuesday evening.

Sharing a picture of their mother, she wrote,

“it is with heavy hearts, but in total submission to God Almighty that the ADEBANJO and AKINDELE families announce the passing of their daughter, mother, grandmother and sister, DR. R B ADEBANJO-Akindele, which occurred on Tuesday 07 February 2023.”

“May her gentle soul begin its rest eternal in peace. Amen. Obsequies in honour of her passing shall be announced in due course,” the post read.

She however did not reveal the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the actress is also yet to make a public statement following the announcement.

Until her demise, Funke Akindele’s mother was a licensed medical doctor.

Source: mynigeria.com
