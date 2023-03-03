Funke Akindele's ex husband JJC Skillz reportedly remarries

JJC Skills has reportedly remarried, nine months after separating from his wife, Funke

Nigerians have reacted to some viral videos and photos in which Funke AKindele’s ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, known as JJC Skillz, was spotted tying the knot in Kano.

The photos captured JJC Skillz in an event with his alleged new wife, Ebira.



The photos are yet to be confirmed by JJC Skillz and the lady’s family.



However, netizens took to the comment section to slam JJC Skillz for moving on quickly from his ex, Funke Akindele.



JJC Skills announced her separation from Funke Akindele nine months ago.



Read some reactions below:



One Ayometide wrote, “If na woman marry under 5month of separation the internet for don scatter. Men get away with lot of things.. in this life, just do you”

“The wife allowed herself to be hidden like palliative. It’s funny sha,” one Anihottest wrote.



Another user Lizzybanji, cries out, “Na wa ohh!! Just now now?? Anyway, why am I even surprised



"Some men can lose their wives to cancer and be married the next year. So this is not new. My gender God will help us to choose right ohh



It is well!!”



