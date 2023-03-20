0
Funke Akindele unfollows estranged husband JJC Skillz on Instagram

Funke Akindele And Ex Husband, JJC Skillz Funke Akindele and ex-husband, JJC Skillz

Mon, 20 Mar 2023

Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele unfollowed her estranged husband JJC Skillz on Instagram a few hours after her party lost the governorship elections.

Checks on the actress' Instagram page reveal that Funke has now unfollowed her former husband.

Recall that JJC Skillz made the headlines some weeks back when it was speculated that he had had a secret marriage ceremony.

Even though they have parted ways, their formal divorce is yet to be made public.

See comments to Funke's unfollowing JJC Skillz

_Spirine_olives: "I just feel for Auntie Funke, unnecessary wahala here and there… Chai God"

Faytilicious: "I feel for her may God straight her"

Zuma_idris: "Why did he remarry so quick though"

Arewatemmychristy: Men will disgrace you shioor"

Abaya_gold_plug: "Wahala no come too much for her like this"

Anelia_williams: "Nawa ohhh"

Noisylvia: "Cutie u went to see if she blocked him to gain what exactly. U never finish ur Apc secretary work this is where u have landed"

Source: mynigeria.com
