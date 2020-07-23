Entertainment

Funny Face and Adebayor finally reconcile

Funny Face with his best friend, Emmanuel Adebayor

Award-winning Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, can now heave a sigh of relief following his reunion with Togolese international footballer and bestfriend, Emmanuel Adebayor.

Funny Face took to his Instagram account to announce the reunion and indicated that he was elated that calm had been restored.



The Kasoa Trotro star shared the Instagram Story of Adebayor in which he declared that he had ended his beef with the comedian.



Adebayor’s post read: “I promise you one thing is to be there for you no matter what that is not going to change I’m here for you”



Adebayor made the post along with an old photo of him and Funny Face seated and exchanging a handshake while beaming with smiles.

Funny Face who culled the photo from Adebeayor’s Story, made a post to the effect that he and his bestie were now in talking terms.



His post of celebtration read: “Aoh Today .. I can sleep .. God bless you bro @e_adebayor .. the way people laugh me as u unfollow me .. only God can tell … now when u asked me not to talk .. I won’t talk .. even if I want to piss and u say funny don’t piss .. I won’t piss .. ankooosowa my money all finish … ebe CD I Dey sell now ???????????????????????????? @e_adebayor Adebooooorrrrrrrbooooooooooorrrrrr .. bless up king ????.. @faddick and @bolarayofficial .. am people get ur money ready .. each of u is buying my album. 1 million dollars plus @e_adebayor .. 3 million dollars .. I have calculated ur money already .. am owing some people ?????????? … @funnyfansofficial Tanx for ur support am back againnnnnnn ????”



