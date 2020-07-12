Entertainment

Funny Face apologizes to Ghanaians for outburst on live TV

Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face

Funny Face has apologized to Ghanaians for his outburst yesterday on United Showbiz on UTV.

Funny Face who was a guest on the show had a physical confrontation with his long time foe, Kwadwo Nkansa Lilwin.



It took the intervention of co-guest, Bulldog to prevent the two from turning the studio into a boxing ring.



Funny Face who has never hidden his hatred for Lilwin threatened to beat up the Kumawood actor on the show.



With intervention from the host and the other guests on the show, the two finally smoked the peace pipe.

Funny Face has taken to Instagram to render an apology to Ghanaians for what happened last night.



He wrote; “To everything dat goes up surely comes down …not been on good terms with my brother officiallilwin for a while .. but we smoked da piece pipe yesterday.. tempers were high initially .. cos I didn’t wanna pretend for showbiz … but later words from Councilor Edumata , @bullhaus and @iamamamcbrown settle tempers and we Kool together now .. big ups to @faddick .. daddy u really tricked me to come paaa .. u did surprise me with Kwadwo on da show .. it’s all good .. and oh Ghana ???????? pls forgive me if I overreacted is been series of issues .. but I have let it all out and am Kool with Kwadwo now .. United we stand .. divided we fall .. Now let’s bring GHANA MOVIE BACK to its glory days .. One Ghana ???????? One life to live .. live it and be real .. never pretend or fake ??????????????????? TO GOD BE THE GLORY ?????”





