Funny Face arrested again

Benson Nana Oduro Boateng popularly known as ‘Funny Face’ who was recently released from police custody has been re-arrested and summoned before the Ofankor Circuit Court.

Although not clear what exactly his offense was, the comedian on February 15, 2021, shared a video of himself in handcuffs being transported to court.



“The video was captioned: “Jailed again yesterday afternoon. Till dis morning. Been taking to Ofankor circuit court. GOD is in control. Funny fans spread this video. Justice for funny face,”



Prior to this development, Funny Face’s first arrest was for the unlawful discharge of firearms during a banter with a pub owner in Kasoa.



What might have led to his arrest



After his first release, unhappy Funny Face narrating his ordeal with the police on social media said he was severely brutalized during his arrest.



In that regards, the Children’s President has since launched series of attacks on the police for the way he was treated.

He is either captured in series of videos hailing insults and curses at the police or championing his new course titled #stoppolicebrutality.



In a similar instance, Funny drove to the Kasoa police station, parked his car in front of the premises, and rained insults at the officers.



It is in this light that some social media users think was the cause of his second arrest.



Watch the video below



