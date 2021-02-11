Funny Face claims millionaire title as he threatens $5 million suit against police

Ghanaian Comedian and actor, Funny Face

Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng popularly known as ‘Funny Face’ has threatened to file a 5 million dollar lawsuit against the Ghana Police service for causing him pain and embarrassment.

The actor cum comedian earlier posted a video of himself being nabbed and embarrassed by a group of policemen on the streets of Kasoa for the unlawful display of a fiream at a pub in the same vicinity.



Funny who claim to have spent 24 hours in police cells amidst all forms of maltreatment by the police took to social media in several posts to vent about the incident which he termed as inhuman.



In one of such posts, he disclosed his intentions to sue the police for reducing him to public ridicule.



“My mood now? Knowing very well am abt to be filthy rich from some fools called Ghana police. Am suing dem 5 million dollars? Or funnyfans u say make we increase am? My left ear sef Dey pain me. My vision is blared. I can’t see well … only women pioto i dey see well? Now we catch KWadeeiii level … USA USA USA USA. yabodam fucking? stilllllllllllll “ ONE MAN THOUSAND” GYE NYAME “ Funnyfans we are RICH!” he wrote as the caption to one of his posts.



Nonetheless, several Ghanaian celebrities including the likes of Prince David Osei, LilWin and Aisha Modi have sympathized with the actor following his ordeal with the police.

Others are of the view that Funny should be made to see a specialist as they believe his constant rants on social media prove he is mentally unstable.



Watch Funny Face’s post below



