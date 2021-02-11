Funny Face clashes with Prince David Osei after arrest

Actor and comedian Funny Face

A prayer emoji from Prince David Osei intended to communicate how he sympathises with Funny Face has landed him in trouble as the furious comedian threw tantrums in reaction, warning the actor to cut the pretence or face his wrath.

A peeved Funny Face who has had two unsuccessful marriages among others insulted Prince David Osei and accused him of joining forces with colleagues in the industry to plot his downfall.



"Don’t let me start revealing your secrets. You teamed up with my haters Kalybos, Bismark, Liwin, General Ntetia to disgrace me… You guys called for a war. You can’t handle," Funny Face remarked.



Funny Face was arrested on Monday after he was engaged in an altercation with a drinking pub owner. Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong told the media the comedian was reported to have fired warning shots with his pump-action gun during the scuffle, an action which prompted his arrest.



Video clips of his arrest subsequently flooded various social media pages. The videos captured how Funny Face was manhandled by the police.



A disgruntled Funny Face later shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it: “Ghana Police will burn in hell. Armed robbers will continue to shoot and kill u all in JESUS name" - a post which elicited sympathy from many including Prince David Osei but his commiseration was vehemently rejected.



"Your prayer sign in my ass…" Funny Face fumed with rage.

Regardless, Prince David Osei put up a post saying, "My brother I am not against you and can never be against you brother, I feel your pain and empathize with you..."



"Everything will be okay bro, it is interesting how some people including bloggers, sending me screenshots of you insulting me on your page, just because I sent a word of prayer to you... I won’t let them win bro, just wondering why they won’t use that same energy they using now to make stupidity trend, to solicit help for you, and talk about your Police Brutality... Praying for you FunnyFace all these shall pass soon!! PRAY FOR FUNNY FACE."



In the last couple of months, Funny Face has recorded several videos revealing the torrent of bad luck and drama that have befallen his marriages.



He has on countless occasions accused Kalybos, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, and Bismark The Joke of constantly peddling falsehood about him. He has also blamed them for his marriage woes.



