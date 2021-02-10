Funny Face cries as he narrates his encounter with police

Ghanaian comedian has narrated what transpired between him and a group of policemen who arrested him on February 8, 2021.

Funny Face was arrested in Kasoa for unlawful discharge of firearm.



He said he was brutally beaten and slapped in the open space when he didn’t know his offence.



He said it didn’t end there, the physical assault continued at the police station as they used the back of their weapons to hit him.



Funny Face could not hold back his tears as he narrated his experience in an Instagram video.



“I was arrested on a highway at the Millennium City road. I had just gotten down from the car to buy some medicine from the pharmacy. The moment I got down the police car just turned to my side and I was beaten mercilessly with handcuffs,” he broke down in tears.



“What did I do wrong, I’m not a bad person. I am just fighting for my Children Ella and Bella. I was dragged by the police and beaten at the Police Station but you know what great leaders slept in cells. This police brutality must end.” He added.

Below is his video







What led to the arrest?



It was reported that Funny Face engaged in an altercation with a bar operator when he visited the place.



Narrating the incident, Central Regional Police PRO, DSP Irene Serwaa Oppong in an interview with Joy News said the comedian was arrested on Monday after he was engaged in an altercation with the drinking pub owner.



According to DSP Oppong, Funny was also reported to have fired warning shots with his pump-action gun during the scuffle, an action that prompted his arrest.