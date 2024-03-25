Funny Face does not listen to advice – Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has said that embattled comedian Funny Face's inability to heed advice has contributed to the challenges he finds himself in at the moment.

He asserted that if the comedian does not turn a new leaf and focus on how to make something meaningful out of his life, Ghanaians will not like him, and the frustration might lead to a decline in his fame or deepen his woes.



He added that the comedian’s insults he rained on his ex-wife, Vanessa, and her mother on social media have made some women generate hatred towards him, which is affecting his life as well.



Kwaku Manu urged Funny Face to cling to advice and remain focused in life, by doing so, he will overcome the difficulties he is grappling with.



“Funny, I don’t want to go deep into issues concerning your life, but I would advise you to be vigilant. If not, it will get to a point where Ghanaians will dislike you. I can relate to your pain because it’s not easy to be famous without money.



"My biggest problem with you is that you don’t listen to advice. Some of the insults you directed at your ex-wife Vanessa and her mother has made some women despise you till date,” he said.



About Funny Face’s accident

Funny Face was involved in a gory accident at Kasoa, located in the Central Region.



He was said to have knocked down five people at a place known as Kakraba Junction, with an eye witness suggesting that one of the victims may be feared dead.



Among the victims were a mother and her two children and two other motorcyclists whom he hit after the impact.



The incident is believed to have happened on March 24, 2024 per the footage shared from the scene.



Accra-based UTV posted a video from the scene showing Funny Face being led away while others swarmed the vehicle that he was reportedly driving in.



He has been embroiled in a messy relationship issue in recent years with his baby mama, which the issues led a court to refer him for psychological evaluation.

He is also on record to have admitted to battling depression at a point.



In recent rants, he attacked his baby mama on social media, accusing her of scheming to take their three children away from him forever.



