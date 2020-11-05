Funny Face expecting another baby

Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, well known as Funny Face, is expecting another baby.

He announced this in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor hinted that the expected baby is a boy and he will name him after Emmanuel Adebayor.



Funny Face revealed he has made a promise to the Togolese footballer that he will name all his children after him.



Already, the comedian has named his twins, Ella and Bella after Adebayor.

Funny Face also talked about his relationship with Adebayor not being in a good shape following a recent misunderstanding.



Read his full post below:



