Funny Face finally apologises to baby mama, parents, others

Comedian Funny Face and his twins

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face known in real life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro, has finally apologised for the altercation he had with his baby mama, Vanessa.

In a post the comedian made, he asked for forgiveness from Vanessa. He also apologised to persons who are offended by his actions or inactions.



According to him, he was ready to accept the blame.



He went on to apologise to Vanessa’s father, Jah Wisdom, and Vanessa’s mum for all the words he used against them.

Funny Face then congratulated Vanessa on the birth of their new baby girl and said his baby mama pulled a fast one on him because he thought they were expecting a boy.



