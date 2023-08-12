Funny Face forgets his lines after kissing Jackie Appiah in a movie

Funny Face and Jackie Appiah

Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face forgot his lines while on set acting after he kissed his crush, Jackie Appiah in a movie.

For several years, Funny Face has been hoping for the opportunity to get to kiss Jackie Appiah on set and the comic actor finally got to do so in a movie.



The video of Ghanaian comic actor, Funny Face, and Jackie Appiah kissing resurfaced online recently.



The scene took place within a movie, where Funny Face and Jackie were casted as characters entangled in a romantic narrative.



Seated at a dining table surrounded by others, the duo set the stage for a captivating on-screen moment.



As the scene unfolded, the short video showcased Funny Face engaged in dialogue before taking a significant pause.



In a bold move, he turned to Jackie, who is positioned to his left and aimed for a kiss on her lips.

Funny Face instantly forgot his line to the surprise of the crew and became confused right after his kiss.



