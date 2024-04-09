Funny Face granted GH¢120,000 bail by Kasoa court

Comedian, Funny Face

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has been granted bail by a Kasoa Akweley District Court, reports say.

The bail which was set at GH¢120,000, was with the condition that the comedian's release is dependent upon meeting the bail conditions.



The case, which was heard on camera on April 9, 2024, comes after the comedian was remanded in police custody for two weeks following his involvement in a car accident on Sunday, March 24, 2023.



Around 8pm on the fateful day, Funny Face allegedly hit about five pedestrians, at Kasoa Kakraba Junction, while driving.



Following the accident, Funny Face was arrested and has remained in police custody.



He appeared at the Kasoa-Akweley District Court on Tuesday, March 26, and was remanded into custody.

ID/ ADG



