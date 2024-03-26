Funny Face is going through a lot mentally; we should pray for him - Afia Schwarzenegger

Popular socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has entreated Ghanaians to pray fervently for comedian Funny Face for God to intervene in his life struggles and redeem him from depression.

According to her, the comedian has not fully recovered from his psychological issues, which suggests that he may not have been in his right mind when the accident occurred.



She bemoaned why certain segments of the public have been chastising and lambasting him for the accident instead of offering support to help him navigate through the difficult situation he currently faces.



During a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Afia expressed that Funny Face is facing significant mental challenges, urging Ghanaians to offer prayers instead of passing judgment.



“I panicked when I heard that he [Funny Face] had an accident. Reports indicate that he was drunk. Do you think he would get drunk in his sane mind to drive? Depression is real and it can lead to so many things.



"That’s why you shouldn’t let anyone stress you. Funny Face needs prayers and divine intervention at this point in his life. He is not in control of his mind yet people are judging him because that’s what Ghanaians know how to do best instead of assisting him,” She said.



About Funny Face’s accident

Funny Face was involved in a gory accident at Kasoa, located in the Central Region.



He was said to have knocked down five people at a place known as Kakraba Junction.



Among the victims were a mother and her two children and two other motorcyclists whom he hit after the impact.



The incident happened on March 24, 2024.



Accra-based UTV posted a video from the scene showing Funny Face being led away while others swarmed the vehicle that he was reportedly driving in.



He has been embroiled in a messy relationship issue in recent years with his baby mama, which the issues led a court to refer him for psychological evaluation.

He is also on record to have admitted to battling depression at a point.



In recent rants, he attacked his baby mama on social media accusing her of scheming to take their three children away from him forever.



Watch the video below







SB/SB