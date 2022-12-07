Funny Face loses father

Ghanaian comedian cum actor, Funny Face

Condolences are pouring in for Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as ‘Funny Face’, after he announced the death of his father on social media.

In a sad and emotional announcement captured on the comedian’s Instagram page on Wednesday, December 12, 2022, he disclosed that he and his siblings are still struggling to accept the loss.



“I never got to say goodbye. This your death has hit me hard .. You were gone before I knew it and only GOD knows why... why did you leave SOO SOON ! You have left us broken DAD .. Till we meet again .. REST IN PEACE DADDY. Continue to watch over me and my sisters .. hmmm,” he wrote.



Meanwhile, scores of celebrities including the likes of Beverly Afaglo, Guru, Andy Dosty, Reggie Zippy, and many others have trooped into the comment section under Funny’s post to commiserate with him.



