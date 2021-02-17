Funny Face needs your help – Preko Dankwa appeals to govt

Ghanaian Comedian and actor, Funny Face

Radio presenter Kojo Preko Dankwa has called on the Ministry Of Tourism, Arts and Culture to help embattled comedian Funny Face out of his current predicament.

The General Manager of Accra100.5FM, in a Facebook post, appealed for support for the “Children’s President”.



He posted: “Ministry Of Tourism Arts and Culture... Funny Face needs your help!”



Mr Preko Dankwa reiterated the need for workable solutions in the creative arts industry to support such situations.



“We have a serious situation in our hands as a creative arts industry and it's high time systems and structures worked to save the situation. We need our Funny Face back”.



“He is to visit a psychiatric hospital per a court order. We cannot see him deteriorate totally before we send a government delegation, creative arts writers writing all sort of things. I’m appealing to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to step in and help. This is the time!” he added.



The Ofaakor circuit court, presided over by Justice Ebenezer Osei Darko, on Monday, 15 February 2021, ordered the Ghana police service to send the comic actor to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation for a two-week period.

According to the court, Funny Face must be sent to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital because “he does not sound normal” and “may be having a mental crisis and possibly going through depression”.



Funny Face was arrested and detained by the police at Kasoa in the Central Region for unlawfully discharging a weapon on Monday, 8 February 2021.



He was released days after, and has since been on an attacking spree with the police and other celebrities being his target on social media.



In his rants, Funny Face accused the police of manhandling him while in custody.



He also lashed out at his fellow showbiz celebrities for not speaking about how he was abused.



Funny Face was allegedly re-arrested on Sunday and arraigned before court.