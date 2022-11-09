0
Funny Face pays a courtesy call on Ghana Police

Funny Face And Dampare.jpeg Comic actor cum musician, Funny Face

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has paid a courtesy call to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare.

In an Instagram post shared on November 8, 2022, the comedian thanked the Ghana Police for helping and enabling him.

With regards to what type of inspiration they gave him, it wasn't revealed by the comic actor on his page.

“GYE NYAME ...Thank you, Ghana Police, for the support and encouragement. Long live Ghana,” he captioned his post.

In 2021, Funny Face was arrested for allegedly threatening 'certain' individuals on social media, including Fada Dickson and Bola Ray.

He also threatened to kill his ex-lover Vanessa and criticised former African Footballer of the Year, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, one of his close allies, until they cut ties.

But police found the threats so grave that the actor cum musician was picked up and treated as a “suspect”.

Funny Face's rants and threats stemmed from his former wife, Vanessa, who left their marriage with his twin daughters.

When efforts to get back with her proved futile, he went on a rant and lost control of who he was until his arrest.







