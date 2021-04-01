Funny Face releases apology song for ‘Baby Mama’

Popular comedian and artiste Funny Face, known in real life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng has released a new single, titled “Basa Basa” to rightly apologize to his wife for his mistreatment of her and their adorable twins, to return to back him.

The newly released song, which is gaining a lot of traction on social media features the Highlife sensation Bisa K’dei, with lyrics from the comedian begging his “Baby Mama” Vanessa to return to him.



This comes as a result of the comedian allegedly abusing his “Baby Mama” Vanessa, which prompted her to leave him with their children back to Kumasi where she resides.



Funny Face received a lot of backlash from fans and critics alike for the ‘abusive’ treatment he meted out to the mother of his children on social media and conventional media, including his father-in-law.



This led to the comedian taking to social media to produce videos that will explain his side of the issue to his fans and the public, leading him to what can be described as hysteria until he was arrested by the police for assaulting a pub owner in Kasoa.

He was arraigned before the Ofankor circuit court on 15, March 2021, for the charge of unlawful discharge of firearms. The trial judge Ebenezer Osei Darko ordered Funny Face to commit himself for psychiatric treatment at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for a period of two weeks, which he obliged.



After his release from rehabilitation from the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, the “Cow and Chicken” singer has reportedly not seen his wife and children ever since. This has prompted the inspiration to release his latest song “Basa Basa” to reach out to his estranged “Baby Mama”.



