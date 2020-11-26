Funny Face’s baby mama, Vanessa, delivers a baby girl

Funny Face and Vanessa

Mother of Comedian Funny Face’s twins has delivered a bouncy baby girl.

Contrary to claim by Funny Face that he was expecting a baby boy, Ama Vanessa delivered a baby girl on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Kumasi in the Ashanti region.



This would be her third child with the Comedian after their twins Ella and Bella.

Meanwhile, Funny Face who is very active on social media and puts practically everything there hasn’t made any comment on the arrival of his baby girl yet.



However, Vanessa’s father Jah Wizdom has confirmed the birth of his granddaughter on Neat FM's "Entertainment GH" this morning, adding that the family is waiting for Funny Face to meet with them to do the needful, as custom demands.