Funny Face sadly removes pictures of his children from his wall

Funny Face with his kids Ella and Bella

Funny Face is extending his rage to his once-cherished daughters Ella and Bella.

Amid his fracas with their mother, the comedian has removed flames containing the photos of the twins from his wall.



Sadly, Funny Face revealed his health is deteriorating and he is tired.



He added that he wished he can continue to protect them as he has done his best.



According to him, he goes crazy whenever he sees them.

Below are words Funny Face used to caption the video:



“GYE NYAME “I did my best girls .. but once I opened ur mothers stomach paa and in a voice note I just heard she said da whole place was filled with blood yet .. da lady here in da video told me plainly “ girl wei NANA yaw wuntumi ni nu mbo bra , advice urself “ Vanessa why did u later went to fight with Kakra .. ? For telling me da real secret of who u are .. yet because of #ELLAandBELLA my ears was ur drumming place .. siaa girl and somebody like u . You have no shame .. you are coming to disgrace me .. ? Answer to da world why I stayed with u and I couldn’t post u on social media ? but I have to lie to da public dat .. am hiding u from da public .. because of my first divorce !! I guess u didn’t know u have a collection and an ocean of stupid useless shaming lifestyle and videos out der ? Keep granting interviews u will wake up nooooorrrr kpa . Da dreaded video u almost stabbed me to delete ! Try bring it on !! Maame yeboah ASIEDU .. afeide3r .. afeeyde3r afie gya anya adum !! I hope u are happy now .. siaaa woman like u .. husband beater , husband controller .. teaching young girls to do same .. u will suffer in dis life .. ur whole body like PIE R SQUARE !! odwan baaaa .. u for da opportunity come and defend urself aaa .. u say let’s pray for funny face .. aboaaa do u know how to pray .. do u know who JEHOVAH is .. abaaaiiiifuiioorrr leader “ONE MAN THOUSAND"



