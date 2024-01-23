Funny Face thanks Asamoah Gyan for his support amid financial woes

Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for organizing a fundraiser for him.

This comes after Funny Face posted on Facebook on Saturday, January 20, that he had not seen his children in over three years due to financial difficulties caused by his business being sabotaged by unknown people.



It will be recalled that in 2021, Funny Face launched a series of online attacks against some prominent media personalities, including EIB boss Bola Ray and Fadda Dickson. He accused them of ruining his marriage and career.



When a Facebook user asked him to apologize to those he offended, Funny Face said he had done so, but he was sacked by Fadda Dickson when he went to apologize.



“Yes, I have begged them, Adebayor, Bola Ray are cool…but Fadda sacked me. I understand Fadda too. Because you can't say something to hurt somebody and expect him to heal. Everybody reacts to pain differently. It's just a matter of time,” he said.



Asamoah Gyan, who was moved by Funny Face's plight, decided to start a campaign to support him. He added that he had donated a sum of GHC1000 and called for more donations to help him.

In a video posted on his Twitter handle on January 23, Funny Face thanked Asamoah Gyan, calling him a legend.



“In this life, when you make some mistakes, there are people who will be there to say, my brother, you are falling... Let me help you rise. Such people are legendary. Asamoah Gyan,” he said.



Asamoah Gyan, in response, assured fans and followers and appealed for more support for Funny Face.



“We are here to support a brother. In life, you might never know who's going to come to your aid. I felt it and I was like, hey, let me call him. I called him and here we are now. He's in good condition. We thank you for your support. It's not over yet. Anything you can do to support my brother, just do it,” he said.



View the post below

???????????? “ GYE NYAME “ ???????????? GOD bless you LEGENDARY @asamoah_gyan3 …. We live we learn from our mistakes and correct them whiles we are alive .. thank you for ur motivation and inspiration !! pic.twitter.com/GrgcU0pWtf