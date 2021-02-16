0
Menu
Entertainment

Funny Face trends on Twitter after court commits him to psychiatric hospital

FUNNY FACE GENTLE.png Popular Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng,

Tue, 16 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian comedian, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face has topped the microblogging media, Twitter after the court committed him to the Accra psychiatric hospital for two weeks.

The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko on Monday, February 15, 2021, ordered the Ghana Police to send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital explaining that he does not sound normal.

Funny Face was arrested for the unlawful discharge of firearms during banter with a pub owner in Kasoa and later granted bail.

Funny Face took his social media page, Instagram to attack the Ghana police adding that he was severely beaten for doing nothing among many other claims.

Following his appearance in court, the judge said there is a likelihood the actor is having mental crisis based on the responses he gave in court hence the need for him to be committed to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Funny Face has since topped Twitter as some fans described his situation as sad.

Here are some of the tweets











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: