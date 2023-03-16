GBC calls out KKD for claiming govt instructed them to take him off their show

Broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, popularly called KKD, had alleged that the New Patriotic Party, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo has instructed the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to take him off as a panelist on their morning show, a claim the state broadcasting has denied.

KKD disclosed this in an interview on Onua TV with Captain Smart where he noted that his constant criticism of the ruling government moved persons in higher authority to halt his calls for a better Ghana.



The media personality has boldly called the government to act on countless occasions as a guest on GBC's morning show hosted by Kafui Dey.



“They have asked them not to allow me there and that is why I have not been there...If they deny saying this, let them ask the Director-General of GTV, and the producers at GTV about what they told me that has made me not go there again," he explained.



Addressing the claim that has caught the public's attention, the GBC vehemently denied ever taking KKD off their programmes to please the government as purported.



"If this statement is truly coming from Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, it would be unfortunate. The claim is not true and can only be a product of his imagination," parts of the statement read adding that "It will be unlawful for Government to determine who comes on our platforms."

The letter explained that action can be taken against a panelist who goes against their rules.



"We also retire panelists who over time change their style of discourse into a form that is unbefitting of GBC's editorial guidelines."



Read the full statement below:



The Management of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, operators of TV, has taken note of a news item purported to be caused by Kwasi Kyei Darkwa alleging that the Government instructed GBC not to allow him to appear on TV.



If this statement is truly coming from Kwasi Kyei Darkwa, it would be unfortunate. The claim is not true and can only be a product of his imagination.

Management of GBC wishes to put it on record that the Corporation does not take instructions from the Government when it comes to content production. Management is fully aware that it will be unlawful for Government to determine who comes on our platforms.



GBC is guided by the ethics of public service broadcasting journalism. We do not allow our guests to make allegations against other persons who are not present, or do not have the immediate opportunity to respond.



We are also not into adversarial journalism, and panelists who adopt a combative style of discourse are not accommodated on GBC's network.



GBC provides opportunities to panelists of all political persuasions to speak on our platforms and may retire them when there is a change in our content plan.



We also retire panelists who over time change their style of discourse into a form that is unbefitting of GBC's editorial guidelines.

We wish to remind all Ghanaians that GBC requires the support of all as it is being transformed into a public service broadcasting service as anticipated by the 1992 Constitution and subsequent Supreme Court decisions.







