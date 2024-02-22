GCF meets GTA over Ghana Culture Week celebrations

Some personalities at the event

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

The leadership of the Ghana Culture Forum (GCF) met with the Ghana Tourism Authority to discuss this year's Ghana Culture Week celebrations, scheduled from March 12 to 17, and themed "Cultivating Cultural Capital: Nurturing Ghana's Legacy for Africa's Renaissance."

Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, GCF's vice chairman, outlined the week's activities, including an inter-school debate, a symposium, and the launch of the Africa Fashion Report in collaboration with UNESCO, culminating in a film show. The symposium and the report launch are set for Thursday, March 14.



Chief Moomen, producer of "Mansa Musa," will deliver the keynote address, building on last year's premiere at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.



Ben Anane-Nsiah, GTA's deputy CEO for General Services, assured GCF of GTA's support, recognizing GCF's role in enhancing the cultural sector, a vital component of tourism.

The GCF delegation included General Secretary Edwina Assan, Rev. Ken Fiati, and Patrick Alabi. Representing GTA were Betty Kobi, Miriam Brako, and Joyce Dogbe from the Marketing and Corporate Affairs Departments.



Since 2012, GCF has commemorated Ghana Culture Day, expanding this year's celebration into a week-long event.