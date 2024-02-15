GFA, sports ministry are in bed and having wild sex, we need a ban from FIFA - Nana Aba

Nana Aba is a popular media personality

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, has expressed her dissatisfaction and frustration with the current state of Ghana football.

She made these remarks on a live studio discussion with 3Music TV where she said that she was not afraid of any politician or football official in the country, stressing that she expected better from Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and Henry Asante Twum, the Head of Communications of the GFA.



"I used to work with Kurt when he was doing the FA Cup. I used to host it for him. And I expected better from Kurt Okraku, but Kurt has not done better. I expected Henry Asante Twum to do better. He hasn't done better," she said.



The broadcaster further stated that Ghana football was 'dead' and that the Ghana Premier League was on the verge of collapse.



"Our football is dead! Have you followed the local league? Forget about the Black Stars, because they don't matter. The real problem is our local league. It is dead!" she said.



Nana Aba added that the recent protest by some football lovers, dubbed "Save Ghana Football," was futile and that the only solution was to dissolve the GFA and get a ban from FIFA, the world football governing body.

"Yesterday, I saw that protest, the 'save Ghana football'. It's not going to do anything. What we should do is dissolve that FA, get a ban from FIFA, and put our house in order. And putting a house in order doesn't mean putting friends and cronies there. It means to put people with sense there to work," she said.



She also accused the GFA and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of being corrupt and questioned how the GFA could budget $8.5 million for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which had a winning prize of $7 million.



"The FA and the sports ministry are in bed, they are having wild sex. That's what is happening. And we are paying for the room on the hour. I don't know if they are using condoms. We are paying for everything. Our football is dead!



"How do you budget $8.5 million for a tournament with a winning prize of $7 million? How does that make sense? Our football is dead. It is completely dead," she claimed.



She said that Ghana football needed people with sense and vision to work and revive it.

The state of Ghana football has been a major topic of discussion among many Ghanaians.



On February 14, 2024, hundreds of Ghanaian football lovers marched in Accra to demand better management and policies for the sports sector. They held placards with various messages, expressing their dissatisfaction with the government, the sports ministry, and the Ghana Football Association.



Watch the video below





“I’m not afraid of any politician or any football official or anybody in authority in this country because none of them feed me”



- @thenanaaba on GFA brouhaha #BigConversation pic.twitter.com/huGNtLpS4H — 3Music TV (@3musicnetworks) February 15, 2024

