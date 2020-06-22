1
Entertainment Mon, 22 Jun 2020

GH¢8 iPhone sale creates buzz on Twitter

A refurbished iPhone 7 Plus phone being sold by Jumia for GH¢8 has got Ghanaians startled over the price.

Although celebrities like Sarkodie have endorsed the iPhone 7 Plus deal, the fear of being a victim to scam has caught the attention of the public, considering how expensive iPhones are.

On the other hand, some people did not hesitate to make good use of the flash sale as the “cheap” phones are currently out of stock.

Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter, both hilarious and controversial.

“Yo! This is circle, the only place you can get iPhone 7 Gh¢8. Forget Jumia”

“If you go circle wey the boys talk you sey come take iPhone 7+ for 8cedis you go talk sey ebi fake but Jumia dier you believe... Are you wise??” a user with the ID @iamsamuelpagge wrote.

Some tweeps are also implying that these celebrities are an actual scam and should be arrested.

“All those celebs who were posting about the iPhone 7 deal cos they were paid to promote such fraud with affiliate links should be arrested. Nkwasiasem,” another twitter user wrote.

However, the adverts about the said deal cannot be found on the website of the popular online marketplace.





Read some of the reactions on Twitter below.







Source: www.ghanaweb.com

