GH¢8 iPhone sale creates buzz on Twitter

A refurbished iPhone 7 Plus phone being sold by Jumia for GH¢8 has got Ghanaians startled over the price.

Although celebrities like Sarkodie have endorsed the iPhone 7 Plus deal, the fear of being a victim to scam has caught the attention of the public, considering how expensive iPhones are.



On the other hand, some people did not hesitate to make good use of the flash sale as the “cheap” phones are currently out of stock.



Meanwhile, there have been mixed reactions from Ghanaians on Twitter, both hilarious and controversial.



“Yo! This is circle, the only place you can get iPhone 7 Gh¢8. Forget Jumia”



“If you go circle wey the boys talk you sey come take iPhone 7+ for 8cedis you go talk sey ebi fake but Jumia dier you believe... Are you wise??” a user with the ID @iamsamuelpagge wrote.



Some tweeps are also implying that these celebrities are an actual scam and should be arrested.

“All those celebs who were posting about the iPhone 7 deal cos they were paid to promote such fraud with affiliate links should be arrested. Nkwasiasem,” another twitter user wrote.



However, the adverts about the said deal cannot be found on the website of the popular online marketplace.





iPhone 7 plus for 8 cedis. ?? Download the jumia app and purchase that on 12:00 am. 22 june 2020. — AwiesU (@bosom_pyung) June 20, 2020

Seen the list of stuff @JumiaGhana is giving away ???????????????????????????????????????????? but I think y’all should have your eyes on The iPhone 7 Plus ???????????????????????????? ... happy anniversary @JumiaGhana #StrongerTogether ????????????????????????????????????? — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 21, 2020

Jumia reduced the price of the iphone 7 from Gh1829 to Gh8 but couldn’t reduce infinix note5 from Gh815 to Gh3 and you believed them????????? — Nana???????? (@qwofyelement) June 22, 2020

Forget Jumia and let’s face reality, you really wanted to buy iPhone 7 plus for Ghc 8? Na Nokia battery koraa y3 s3n? — Sharyf???? (@Sharyf__) June 22, 2020

I just woke up and I’m seeing People saying that Jumia be scam cos they couldn’t buy the iPhone 7+ ano dey barb.



Some people got the iPhone right? If yes, then where’s the scam? Cos you all can’t get the 3 iPhones. It’s not even possible. — Kelewele Joint ???? (@Ankamagyimi) June 22, 2020

Jumia is selling iPhone 7 for just GH¢ 8



Na iPhone charger ???? koraa y3ton no s3n?? ???????????? — SERGiO? ???????? (@sergio_de_ennin) June 22, 2020

all those celebs who were posting about the iPhone 7 deal cos they were paid to promote such fraud with affiliate links should be arrested. nkwasiasem — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) June 22, 2020

