GH Mumm toasts to African fashion and style creatives at The Editors Meet Brunch

G.H.Mumm is partnering with Debonair Afrik to present, The Editors Meet Brunch, an annual fashion creative networking event, on 2nd January, 2023 in Accra, Ghana.

The annual event brings together key West African and international fashion stakeholders, musicians and entertainment personalities with a vision to invest in the landscape of new creative talents in Africa while donning their most creative on-theme fashion to set the tone for the new year over brunch, live music and GH Mumm champagne.



“We are thrilled to raise a toast to the new year while also celebrating African fashion and style creatives. GH Mumm is recognized around the world as the avant-garde Champagne Maison that elevates quality, style, and experience, beyond traditional boundaries. Our partnership with Debonair Afrik and The Editors Meet Brunch is a joyful collusion between two icons of innovation and style,” shares Yannick Koffi, Marketing Activation Manager at Pernod Ricard Western Africa.



Located in Reims in the heart of the Champagne wine-growing region since 1827, the Mumm Champagne House has developed excellence, passion for its terroir, and innovation since its creation. From the courts of royal families to the finest French restaurants and even outer space, Mumm has always stayed true to its motto, “Only the Best”.



The theme of the 2023 Editor’s Meet Brunch is De Renaissance of Disco, an ode to the disco era characterized by up-tempo dance music filled with repetitive vocals and catchy rhythmic beats, trippy lights, and reflective disco bulbs which created a positive atmosphere for people from all walks of life to come together.



“For our 2023 event, we were inspired by the Disco Era as it encouraged people to glamorously be themselves on their own terms through music and fashion as an escape to a period of escalating social and economic turmoil in the 1970s. By partnering with G.H.Mumm we invite African fashion and style enthusiasts to celebrate our unique creativity yet also challenge convention and feel empowered to break with tradition,” adds Emmanuel Ekuban, Creative Director of Debonair Afrik who recently served as an on-site producer for Vogue magazine cover shoot featuring Michaela Coel Web shot in Ghana.

The Editors Meet Brunch 2023: De Renaissance of Disco will be held in Accra, Ghana at The Fitzgerald Garden. Tickets are available at tix.africa/temb23. Follow the conversation #TEMBRUNCH2023 #MUMMTOAST















