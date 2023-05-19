GHAMRO gave Akwaboah Snr a paltry GH¢250 when he requested money for drugs – Akosua Agyapong

Veteran Highlife musician cum dancer, Akosua Agyapong, has lashed out at the Ghana Music Rights Organization, (GHAMRO) for what she termed as the unfair treatment meted out to the late Kwadwo Akwaboah, prior to his death.

Akosua Agyapong, whiles reacting to the death of the astute Highlife singer, recalled an instance when the deceased once called her on phone to bitterly complain about how GHAMRO wired him a meagre amount to foot his medical treatment.



Recounting the incident, she said Akwaboah Snr called the GHAMRO office requesting some funds to top-up what he already had to purchase some medicines and was given just GH¢250.00.



Akosua Agyapong, who appeared extremely irritated while narrating the incident, directed the attacks at the GHAMRO Chief Officer, Abraham Adjetey.



“Three months ago, before Akwaboah died, he called and informed me that he went to the hospital and then his son, Akwaboah Jnr helped him. He told me that before he involved his son, he called the GHAMRO office to request for something small to add up to his money to buy the medicines but they ended up giving him GH¢250," she said amidst allegations she could not provide evidence to substantiate.



"Abraham Adjetey, the man who steals our monies, had the nerve to give this man GH¢250,” she fumed.



She then asked if they would be able to attend his funeral after treating him in such a manner when he was alive.

“Kwadwo Akwaboah lamented to me bitterly about the development because he isn’t the type that makes unnecessary demands so he felt he wasn’t treated fairly. He wanted to send the money back to them but the mode through which they sent it made it somewhat impossible. So, I want to ask GHAMRO whether they will be able to come for Akwaboah’s one-week observation or even funeral after all these. He wasn’t born blind. He was a very good keyboardist and I have worked with him before,” she added.



Meanwhile, Akosua Agyapong has hailed Akwaboah Jnr for his unflinching support to his father Akwaboah Snr.



She said: "God bless Akwaboah Jnr, he takes very good care of his father."



Ghanaians were hit with the news of Mr. Kwadwo Akwaboah’s demise on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.



His son, Akwaboah Jnr, shared the sad news via social media amidst tons of condolences from stakeholders in the showbiz industry.



