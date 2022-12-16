GHAMRO is useless - Edem

Rapper Edem

Rapper Edem has unleashed his wrath on the country's royalties collection agency, Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO).

It is uncertain what might have attracted the backlash from the rapper; however, some of his colleagues have shared the amount of money they have received so far from GHAMRO for their works.



For years, local artistes have complained of the paltry sums from GHAMRO with several calls for leadership to ensure that they receive the right amount due them for the use of their songs.



In a viral tweet, Edem expressed his frustration, "No entity for Artiste in Ghana be useless pass “GHAMRO” on my Mama...on GOD."



Meanwhile, gospel singer Nhyira Betty, with over 17 years in the industry, has lamented the peanuts handed to her by GHAMRO after five albums.



"After five albums with 2 hit songs "Yebedwire" Bema Ena" Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO sent me GHC153. It was 400 the first time they started sharing but reduce to this Amount 153 (hundred and fifty three Ghana cedis). These songs of mine are played and performed everywhere. Pls check Youtube channel for the songs talking about.

"It's been 17 years in the gospel music industry; I get this payment share; what will the upcoming ones get," parts of the singer's post read.



Check out the posts below:



