GHOne TV's Head of New Media Kelly Lartey Mensah nominated for Youth Empowerment Awards

Christian Kelly Lartey Mensah is the head of New Media at EIB Network

Source: Kelly Lartey Mensah, Contributor

Online writer and head of New Media at EIB Network, Christian Kelly Lartey Mensah has been nominated in the 2020 editon of the Youth Empowerment Awards, Ghana, as best writer of the year.

Kelly Lartey Mensah, who is also an experienced entertaiment journalist has also been nominated in two separate categories (Best Blogger and Writer of the year respectively) of another awards slated for October 2020 called Ghana Youth Entertaiment Awards.



The Youth Empowerment Awards recognizes outstanding young contributions to their entrepreneurship and social structure.



The awards scheme seeks to empower the generational youth by recognising their exceptional contribution in building a better nation.



About Kelly Lartey Mensah

Christian Kelly Lartey Mensah is a Ghanaian social media expert and online writer. He joined EIB Network as head of Digital Media for GHOne TV and now the head of New Media in charge of all social media mediums at EIB Network.



Kelly Lartey Mensah is also a Digital Media Marketing facilitator at international human resource skills training agency, JPCann and Associates.



Kelly Lartey Mensah has served as vice president of Ghana Dancers Association and now a member of the communications committee of Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana.



Kelly Lartey Mensah has worked with top class musicians like Nacee, Dark Suburb, Perpetual Didier and many others.

