GMABCGirlChildDay: DJ Switch champions Gender Equality

DJ Switch

Young Ghanaian female disk jockey (DJ), Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh known by the stage name DJ Switch, has shared her intent to join in the fight against gender inequality.

The entertainer noted that gender inquality, especially amongst young girls, leads to issues of rape and early marriages.



According to her, solving gender inequality is a way to put an end to gender violence and that is her dream.



The youngster made this known in an interview to mark the day of the Girl Child with Happy 98.9 FM’s Doctar Cann, Host of Showbiz Xtra.

“Ending gender inequality automatically stops and solves gender based violence”.



The young DJ posited that gender inequality is mostly caused by the society and can only be solved by the renewal of the mindset of people.



With the dream of becoming a gynecologist, DJ Switch also wants to build a hospital to help women children and the marginalized groups in society.