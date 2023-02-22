GMAF renames Ghana Music Awards-Europe

Ghana Music Awards-Europe logo

Source: Ebenezer Akandurugo, Contributor

Ghana Music Awards France, as part of promoting the Ghanaian creative art

in France, after few deliberations, have come to a consensus to rename the



scheme to Ghana Music Awards Europe.



Our reason, we have realized that the scheme operates within European



countries and for the past years, we were limited only to France. This name



change has been thoughtful and will go a long way to widely promote the

Ghana musical culture in Europe.



In view of that, this notice is to serve as a guide to the general public on our new name change. This new name change will not affect any contract or business



associated with our scheme. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience



this name change may cause.



The previous edition was held in France, Toulouse, to celebrate Ghana Music

and award the creativity of our artistes in diversity.



Promoting the Ghanaian culture through Music in Europe is one of the major roles to sell our artistes.



Meanwhile, the nominees' announcement is slated on the 31st of March at the Airport View Hotel, Accra Ghana.



The main event will be held on Saturday 6th May 2023, 8:00pm to 2:00am in Paris, France salle atrium de cornmielles 95100 Argenteuil respectively.



