Television

GMB 2020: Upper West’s Maali and Western North’s Adjoa out

Adjoa and Maali got evicted on Sunday, August 30, 2020

After winning the coveted Star Performer prize twice in a row, Upper West Region’s Maali got deflated on Sunday, August 30 as she joined Western North Region’s Adjoa as the latest evictees from the 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful reality show.

It was a night of African rendezvous as the contestants took up nationalities of some of the continent’s prominent countries, showcasing the different culture and tradition they are known for.



Despite a colourful opening on the night as a Kenyan, Adjoa got evicted.



Maali had come on stage to represent Ethiopia.

Though her performance was not below par, her votes this week could not save her.



Northern Region’s Zuzu, who represented the pride of Rwanda, emerged the Star Performer with Greater Accra Region’s Naa, who represented Nigeria, walking away with the Most Innovative prize.



The audience was treated to a soulful performance by 2020 VGMA laureate Cina Soul.

