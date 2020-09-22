GMB has given me a better social life – Winner Naa

Naa Dedei Botchwey represented Greater Accra

The winner of the 2020 edition of the Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) show, Greater Accra Region’s Naa, full name Naa Dedei Botchwey, has said the event has transformed her to become a better social person.

She said the beauty pageant which was organized by TV3 was ‘a very good learning experience’.



The former student of Central University and the Ghana Institute of Journalism beat Ahafo Region’s Abena to the car, crown and GH¢2,000 more as she received a cheque for GH¢10,000 as her cash prize on Sunday, September 20.



Volta Region’s Kafui came third while Northern Region’s Zuzu was fourth. Upper East Region’s Talata and Central Region’s Afriyie were fifth and sixth respectively.



“I feel very different. It has given me a better social life . I have learned to interact with people in a more meaningful way , in a way that makes them feel better about themselves. I didn’t quite know how to do that when I came in,” she said on the New Day on TV3 Monday September 21 after winning the crown on Sunday September 20

Naa further revealed that she will take up an inclusive education project to assist underprivileged ones to access education.



She thanked the chiefs and queen mothers of the Ga Community for supporting her.



“Thank you to my family and I can’t wait to get home to say proper thank you,” she added.