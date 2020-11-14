GMB queen receives car, cash prize

The winner of 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Naa Dedei Botchwey receiving the cash prize

The winner of the 2020 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, Naa Dedei Botchwey, has expressed her utmost gratitude to Media General for the opportunity and gift that has been given to her.

Naa showed appreciation to Media General during the presentation of awards to the six finalists at the forecourt of TV3 on Friday, November 13.



The finalists were Greater Accra’s Naa, Ahafo’s Abena, Volta’s Kafui, Northern’s Zuzu, Upper East’s Talata and Central’s Afriyie in that particular order.

The eventual winner Naa received a sleek 4-wheel drive vehicle and a cash prize of GH¢10,000.