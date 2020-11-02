GMB’s Zuzu appointed Peace Ambassador for Northern Region

The third runner-up of GMB 2020, Tracy Zuweira Abdul-Wahab

The 2020 Northern Region’s representative of the biggest reality show in the country, Ghana’s Most Beautiful, Tracy Zuweira Abdul-Wahab, known by stage name ZUZU, has been appointed by the Northern Development Authority (NDA) as a Peace Ambassador to lead a peace campaign in the region ahead of elections 2020.

At a short ceremony to announce her appointment, Chief Executive Officer of the Authority Dr. Sulemana Anamzoya entreated the beauty queen to use the experience she gained from the beauty pageant to rally the youth for peace.



Zuzu represented the Northern Region in this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant.



She showcased the rich culture of her Region week after week.



Her sterling performance took her to the finals, where she emerged as the third runner-up.



She won the Star Performer for the Africa week, Star performer for the Talent and Sponsorship week and the Most Innovative performer for the Tourism week.

Back home after the contest, the Northern Development Authority appointed her as the Peace Ambassador for the Authority’s peace campaign ahead of the December 7 polls.



Dr. Anamzoya appealed to Zuzu to use her experience to woo the youth to chart the path of peace.



He called on the youth in the Region to eschew violence and work for peace.



On her part, Zuzu expressed gratitude to Media General for providing her the platform which has given her more recognition.



She assured the Authority of her commitment to peace.

“I am committed to ending the perception people have about my Northern brothers when it comes to electoral violence. Together we will build peace.”



She later visited the Dakpema palace to seek his blessings.



She is expected to organise a peace walk and some other activities aimed at promoting peace.