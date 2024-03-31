GWR: Longest interview marathon contender quits due to medical reasons

Barima Kaakyire Agyemang

The camp of Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, the Ghanaian presenter who was attempting to break the Guinness World Record of the longest interview marathon, has announced the cancellation of the challenge.

In a press statement shared on March 31, 2024, on Facebook, it stated that the challenge was called off based on medical advice from doctors.



“We are saddened to announce that the attempt to break the Guinness longest interview marathon record by Emmanuel Agyemang has been called off on medical grounds,” the statement said.



The statement mentioned that Emmanuel Agyemang broke the standing record by achieving 37 hours and 44 minutes.



However, the presenter in his bid to continue was advised to cancel the show due to health reasons.



“After a grueling 37 hours and 44 minutes, Emmanuel broke the current record on March 30, 2024. However, as he continued the attempt, the doctors advised that he called off the attempts on medical grounds.



“We want to commend Emmanuel on his efforts and determination in attempting to break the record. His passion and commitment to this endeavour are truly inspiring. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him attempt the record again in the future,” parts of the statement read.

Emmanuel Agyemang, popularly known as Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, began the interview marathon on March 29, 2024, at Bayview Village in Accra.



The challenge lasted for two days, with the presenter attaining a record of 37 hours and 44 minutes.



The current longest interview holder, Rob Oliver broke the record with 37 hours 44 minutes, and 17 secs in May 2022.



Check out the press release below:







ED/BB