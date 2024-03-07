GWR: Unfazed Felicity Asantewaa aims to break record with 'washcar-a-thon' on March 9

Felicity Asantewaa's 'washcar-a-thon' is scheduled for March 9, 2024.

Even after others faced tough times trying to break records, Felicity Asantewaa, also known as Sister Phel, is ready to give it a shot. She wants to set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest individual car wash.

The event is happening on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Go Go Wash near the Executive Fitness Club in East Legon.



Felicity's ''washcar-a-thon'' is more than just breaking records; it's about showing determination and supporting the Young Women's World (YWW) for independence, she maintains.



Despite her peers not making it in singing and cooking marathons, Felicity believes her car wash attempt will be different.



"Even though my friends faced challenges in singing and cooking marathons, I believe my car wash attempt will be successful," says Felicity.



A student at Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and a former student of Sunyani Technical University, Felicity's 'washcar-a-thon' is fueled by her love for Formula One TV shows, swimming, and great music.



She wants everyone to come and be a part of this historic moment, where she plans to wash cars for a really long time.

"I invite everyone to join me and be part of this historic moment. It's not just about me; it's a community celebration, a symbol of resilience, and a chance to contribute to something special together," says Felicity.



The event is expected to start at 7 am.



This surge of record-breaking enthusiasm began in December 2023 when media personality and entrepreneur Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum set the tone with her daring sing-a-thon, aiming to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.



Following in her footsteps, Failatu Abdul-Razak, popularly known as Chef Faila, embarked on a cook-a-thon, attempting to establish the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual by cooking for 227 hours.



Unfortunately, both attempts were unsuccessful, according to GWR officials who said it was due to "guidelines around rest break timings not being met."